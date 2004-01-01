Journal of Postgraduate Medicine

|
January-March 2017 | Vol 63 | Issue 1
|Editorial
|Ophthalmic abnormalities in children with dyslexia: A look at current research
|S Karande, A Agarwal
|Dyslexia (or "specific reading disorder") is a neurodevelopmental disorder which manifests as persistent and significant difficulties in learning to read efficiently, despite normal intelligence, inta...
|Original Article
|Role of demographic and job-related variables in determining work-related quality of life of hospital employees
|K Shukla, S Shahane, W D'Souza
|Background: Considering a huge working population in health sector faced with stressful work life, limited autonomy in work and declining work contentment calls for an overemphasis on evaluatin...
|Original Article
|Study of interleukin-6 and interleukin-8 levels in patients with neurological manifestations of dengue
|VK Mehta, R Verma, RK Garg, HS Malhotra, PK Sharma, A Jain
|Context: Pro-inflammatory markers play a key role in the pathogenesis of various Flavivirus infection. Aim: In this study, we evaluated the role of these markers in neurological m...
