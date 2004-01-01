Journal of Postgraduate Medicine
 October-December 2016  | Vol 62 | Issue 4

 
Editorial
Quality research in Indian medical colleges and teaching institutions: The need of the hour
MS Tullu, S Karande
A medical teacher has multiple responsibilities including undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, clinical work, administrative assignments, assessment-related work, and being a guide for postgraduat...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
 
Original Article
Temporal variability of readmission determinants in postoperative vascular surgery patients
MJ Lin, F Baky, BC Housley, N Kelly, E Pletcher, JD Balshi, SP Stawicki, DC Evans
Introduction: Clinical information continues to be limited regarding changes in the temporal risk profile for readmissions during the initial postoperative year in vascular surgery patients. We...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
 
Original Article
A case–control study of epidemiological factors associated with leptospirosis in South Gujarat region
KT Desai, F Patel, PB Patel, S Nayak, NB Patel, RK Bansal
Background: The current study was planned to identify the epidemiological factors associated with leptospirosis in South Gujarat region using neighborhood controls. Methods: A total of 1...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]

