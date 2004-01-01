Journal of Postgraduate Medicine

|
|
|
|
|
Highlights of Current Issue
|
October-December 2016 | Vol 62 | Issue 4
|
|
|
|
|Editorial
|
|Quality research in Indian medical colleges and teaching institutions: The need of the hour
|
|
|
|MS Tullu, S Karande
|
|A medical teacher has multiple responsibilities including undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, clinical work, administrative assignments, assessment-related work, and being a guide for postgraduat...
|
|[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
|
|Original Article
|
|Temporal variability of readmission determinants in postoperative vascular surgery patients
|
|
|
|MJ Lin, F Baky, BC Housley, N Kelly, E Pletcher, JD Balshi, SP Stawicki, DC Evans
|
|Introduction: Clinical information continues to be limited regarding changes in the temporal risk profile for readmissions during the initial postoperative year in vascular surgery patients. We...
|
|[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
|
|Original Article
|
|A case–control study of epidemiological factors associated with leptospirosis in South Gujarat region
|
|
|
|KT Desai, F Patel, PB Patel, S Nayak, NB Patel, RK Bansal
|
|Background: The current study was planned to identify the epidemiological factors associated with leptospirosis in South Gujarat region using neighborhood controls. Methods: A total of 1...
|
|[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
|
Read more....
|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
Click on image for details
|
WHY PUBLISH WITH US
|
|
|
Indexed with most international bibliographic databases.
|
|
Online submission
|
|
Quick review
(average 28 days)
|
|
Free full text access
|
|
Immediate publication on acceptance
|
|
more...