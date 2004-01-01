Journal of Postgraduate Medicine
 January-March 2017  | Vol 63 | Issue 1

 
Editorial
Ophthalmic abnormalities in children with dyslexia: A look at current research
S Karande, A Agarwal
Dyslexia (or "specific reading disorder") is a neurodevelopmental disorder which manifests as persistent and significant difficulties in learning to read efficiently, despite normal intelligence, inta...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
 
Original Article
Role of demographic and job-related variables in determining work-related quality of life of hospital employees
K Shukla, S Shahane, W D'Souza
Background: Considering a huge working population in health sector faced with stressful work life, limited autonomy in work and declining work contentment calls for an overemphasis on evaluatin...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]
 
Original Article
Study of interleukin-6 and interleukin-8 levels in patients with neurological manifestations of dengue
VK Mehta, R Verma, RK Garg, HS Malhotra, PK Sharma, A Jain
Context: Pro-inflammatory markers play a key role in the pathogenesis of various Flavivirus infection. Aim: In this study, we evaluated the role of these markers in neurological m...
[Abstract] | [HTML Full text] | [PDF] | [Mobile HTML Full text] | [EPub]

Table of Contents
  

 
